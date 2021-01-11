Fire: BJP calls for bandh on Jan 11 in Bhandara district

The BJP has called for a bandhin Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Monday to expressanguish over the death of ten infants in a fire at thedistrict hospital here, a party MP said on Sunday.

BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, told reportersthat the party wanted either a judicial inquiry or a probe bya retired judge into the Saturday's incident.

''We also want a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to thebereaved families,'' he said.

Referring to Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray's visit to the hospital earlier in the day, the MPsaid we had expected that he would immediately suspend thecivil surgeon, doctors and other staff and order a detailedinquiry, but nothing happened.

''The BJP has taken a decision to call a bandh inBhandara on Monday to draw the attention of the government,''he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)