Georgia's Bidzina Ivanishvili says he is quitting politics for good - TASS

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the head of Georgia's ruling party and the country's wealthiest man, said on Monday he was leaving politics for good, the TASS news agency cited a letter by the politician as saying.

Ivanishvili is head of the Georgian Dream party and served as prime minister in 2012 and 2013.

