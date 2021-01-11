Kirit Somaiya to file complaint with Maharashtra CEO against Thackeray over non-disclosure of assets
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he would meet Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh to submit a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:32 IST
The complaint will be filed against him for non-disclosure and concealment of properties of 19 bungalows in Korlai Alibag.
"Today 11 January 3.30pm I will meet CEO Baldeo Singh Election Commision Mantralaya Mumbai, to submit Complaint against CM Uddhav Thackeray for Non Disclosure/Concealment of Properties 19 Bunglows (Korlai Alibag) Rs 5 Crore in his election affidavit," Singh tweeted today. (ANI)
