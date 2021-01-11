Left Menu
Pilot reiterates demand for repeal of farm laws

All farmer unions and opposition parties are united and demanding withdrawal of the laws. The farmers are agitating peacefully and the government should accept their demands, Pilot said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:27 IST
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday reiterated the demand for withdrawal of new farm laws enacted by the Centre, claiming that the laws were a ''threat'' to the future of farmers.

The Congress leader made the remarks while interacting with farmers in his constituency Tonk.

''This is a matter related to the future of farmers. All farmer unions and opposition parties are united and demanding withdrawal of the laws. It is not clear what the government's compulsions to bring these laws were. The laws should be withdrawn,'' he told reporters.

''We are making the farmers aware of the disadvantages of the laws. The farmers are agitating peacefully and the government should accept their demands,'' Pilot said.

