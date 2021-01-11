Kerala Assembly adjourns for the day after paying tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee

The Kerala Assembly onMonday adjourned for the day after paying tributes to formerPresident Pranab Mukherjee and former state minister C FThomas.

Mukherjee died on August 31, 2020, while seniorKerala Congress leader Thomas passed away on September 27.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said Mukherjee was aleader who stood strong in the face of adversities.

''Pranab Mukherjee's extraordinary skill in dealingwith crisis helped in his growth in politics.He was a writer,a knowledgeable man and a wise ruler.We lost a unique leaderwho cannot be replaced,'' the Speaker said in his message.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rememberedMukherjee as a leader who upheld secular values.

Vijayan also said Thomas was the voice of farmers inthe state.

The Assembly adjourned after paying tributes to theleaders and will resume on Tuesday.PTI RRT BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)