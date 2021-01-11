Joshi arrives in Jammu on 4-day visit to review organisational matters of RSS in J&K

Senior leader of the RSS, Suresh ''Bhaiyyaji'' Joshi, arrived here on Monday on a four-day visit to review the organisational matters of the Sangh in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Joshi, the national general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will take stock of the work done by the organisation during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, a spokesperson of the Sangh said.

After his arrival in Jammu, Joshi has attended meetings with senior functionaries of the RSS and taken information regarding organisational matters, he added.

''For the last 95 years, the RSS has always preferred nation building and in the changing scenario, brainstorming sessions will take place regarding its working and daily shakhas,'' the spokesperson said.

Joshi will interact with Sangh activists and take information regarding the working of the organisation and widening its outreach, he added.

The senior RSS leader will also put forward his views for the strengthening of the organisation in the two Union territories, the spokesperson said, adding that he has interacted with the members of the Paryavaran, the Kutumb Pravodan and others after his arrival in Jammu.

He will also get day-to-day information regarding the Ram Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

During his visit, Joshi will set guidelines for the forthcoming works and targets related to the organisational matters of the Sangh in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said.

