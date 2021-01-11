NCP says PM should take COVID-19 vaccine first to allay doubts

People have some doubts about theforthcoming COVID-19 vaccination drive and Prime MinisterNarendra Modi should get himself inoculated first to allaytheir concerns, the NCP said on Monday.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP national spokespersonNawab Malik made the comments in a video message.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive will beginon January 16.

The programme has been announced to vaccinatefrontline warriors, healthcare workers and police first. Butpeople have some doubts in their minds about it, Malik said.

Somewhere there is a need to create confidence amongthe people. Hence, the prime minister should begin the drivevaccinating himself first. This will help allay fears in theminds of people, he said.

Earlier in the day, the PM interacted with chiefministers of all states via video-conferencing and discussedthe COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in thecountry.

Public representatives (a reference to politicians)are not part of the three-crore coronavirus warriors andfrontline workers to be vaccinated first, Modi said during themeeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)