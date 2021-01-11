Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCP says PM should take COVID-19 vaccine first to allay doubts

People have some doubts about theforthcoming COVID-19 vaccination drive and Prime MinisterNarendra Modi should get himself inoculated first to allaytheir concerns, the NCP said on Monday.Maharashtra Minister and NCP national spokespersonNawab Malik made the comments in a video message.The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive will beginon January 16.The programme has been announced to vaccinatefrontline warriors, healthcare workers and police first.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:37 IST
NCP says PM should take COVID-19 vaccine first to allay doubts
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

People have some doubts about theforthcoming COVID-19 vaccination drive and Prime MinisterNarendra Modi should get himself inoculated first to allaytheir concerns, the NCP said on Monday.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP national spokespersonNawab Malik made the comments in a video message.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive will beginon January 16.

The programme has been announced to vaccinatefrontline warriors, healthcare workers and police first. Butpeople have some doubts in their minds about it, Malik said.

Somewhere there is a need to create confidence amongthe people. Hence, the prime minister should begin the drivevaccinating himself first. This will help allay fears in theminds of people, he said.

Earlier in the day, the PM interacted with chiefministers of all states via video-conferencing and discussedthe COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in thecountry.

Public representatives (a reference to politicians)are not part of the three-crore coronavirus warriors andfrontline workers to be vaccinated first, Modi said during themeeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Navy to kick-start second edition of coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil' on Tuesday

The second edition of the biennial pan-India coastal defence exercise Sea Vigil-21 will be conducted on January 12-13, with the aim to assess countrys preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence, Indian Navy informed...

English health service in serious situation but all adults can be vaccinated this year, chief says

Every adult in England will be offered a vaccine in 2021, the chief executive of Englands National Health Service NHS said on Monday, warning that a resurgence in COVID-19 posed a serious threat to hospitals and to the country in the meanti...

Turkish televangelist gets life term for sex abuse, offenses

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a controversial Muslim televangelist and cult leader to life in prison, finding him guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offenses.Adnan Oktar, who was known fo...

Flipkart, Niti Aayog collaborate to enhance Women Entrepreneurship Platform

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday said it has partnered with Niti Aayog to launch the revamped Women Entrepreneurship Platform. The Women Entrepreneurship Platform WEP is a first of its kind, unified access portal which brings together women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021