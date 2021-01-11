Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oman to get its first crown prince in constitutional overhaul

Oman's sultan announced on Monday a constitutional shakeup that includes the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and new rules on how parliament will work, state media said. A new basic law issued by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said also emphasises the role of the state in guaranteeing more rights and freedoms for citizens - including equality between men and women, state news agency ONA said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:46 IST
Oman to get its first crown prince in constitutional overhaul

Oman's sultan announced on Monday a constitutional shakeup that includes the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and new rules on how parliament will work, state media said.

A new basic law issued by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said also emphasises the role of the state in guaranteeing more rights and freedoms for citizens - including equality between men and women, state news agency ONA said. Sultan Haitham came to power a year ago after the death of his predecessor Sultan Qaboos. Qaboos did not have a crown prince and named his preferred successor in a sealed envelope to be opened after his death should the royal family disagree on the succession line. The family went with his choice.

The basic law sets out mechanisms for the appointment of a crown prince and his duties. The report did not say who would become the new crown prince or provide other details. It also sets the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary as the basis for governance in the Gulf Arab state, a small oil producer and a regional U.S. ally.

A separate decree created a new law for the parliament - the bicameral Council of Oman. The published text says changes to conditions of membership and the council's terms of reference have been made, but no further details were given. Oman, which saw Arab Spring-like protests in 2011 over unemployment, corruption and political reform, does not tolerate political parties or other forms of political representation.

Sultan Haitham has shaken up the government and state entities and moved to enact long-awaited fiscal reform since taking power, appointing finance and foreign affairs ministers and a central bank chairman -- portfolios held by the late sultan. Oman's finances have been battered by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. Rated sub-investment grade by all major credit rating agencies, it faces a widening deficit and large debt maturities in the next few years.

The new basic law creates a committee under the sultan to evaluate the performance of ministers and other officials, and provisions to support the state's financial and administrative oversight body. Sultan Haitham in October approved a medium-term fiscal plan to make government finances sustainable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Navy to kick-start second edition of coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil' on Tuesday

The second edition of the biennial pan-India coastal defence exercise Sea Vigil-21 will be conducted on January 12-13, with the aim to assess countrys preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence, Indian Navy informed...

English health service in serious situation but all adults can be vaccinated this year, chief says

Every adult in England will be offered a vaccine in 2021, the chief executive of Englands National Health Service NHS said on Monday, warning that a resurgence in COVID-19 posed a serious threat to hospitals and to the country in the meanti...

Turkish televangelist gets life term for sex abuse, offenses

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a controversial Muslim televangelist and cult leader to life in prison, finding him guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offenses.Adnan Oktar, who was known fo...

Flipkart, Niti Aayog collaborate to enhance Women Entrepreneurship Platform

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday said it has partnered with Niti Aayog to launch the revamped Women Entrepreneurship Platform. The Women Entrepreneurship Platform WEP is a first of its kind, unified access portal which brings together women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021