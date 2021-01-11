Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden inauguration theme: ''America United''

The theme for President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration will be America United, an issue thats long been a central focus for Biden but one thats taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the US Capitol last week.In an announcement shared first with The Associated Press, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the theme reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:24 IST
Biden inauguration theme: ''America United''
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The theme for President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration will be "America United," an issue thats long been a central focus for Biden but one thats taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the US Capitol last week.

In an announcement shared first with The Associated Press, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the theme "reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future. In keeping with the theme of unity, the committee also announced that after he is officially inaugurated, Biden, Vice President-elect Harris and their spouses will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, and will be joined there by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and their wives. It will be one of Bidens first acts as president, and a show of bipartisanship at a time when the national divide is on stark display.

The focus on unity has characterized Bidens presidential run from the start, and hes said repeatedly since winning the White House he sees unifying the country as one of his top priorities as president. But the scope — and urgency — of the challenge Biden faces became even clearer this week after President Donald Trump sparked an armed insurrection at the Capitol, spurred by his repeated attempts to delegitimize Bidens win.

Trump himself is skipping Bidens inaugural, a decision Biden said was a "good thing," though Vice President Mike Pence and his wife plan to attend.

"This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united," said PIC CEO Dr Tony Allen. "It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto e pluribus unum reminds us -- out of many, one." The committee also announced plans for a major public art display spanning multiple blocks of the National Mall that will feature 191,500 US flags and 56 pillars of light, to represent every US state and territory. After Biden asked Americans to stay home for his inauguration, the "Field of Flags" is meant to represent "the American people who are unable to travel" to the Capitol to celebrate his swearing-in, according to the committee.

Its not the only COVID-era change to the festivities. In keeping with crowd-size restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, Biden will have a significantly pared-down inauguration, with traditional activities like the parade and the inaugural balls moving to a virtual format. But even as the celebration itself will be smaller, inauguration officials are preparing a significant security presence in preparation for what may be more pro-Trump demonstrations across Washington.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

It's Okay to Not Be Okay updates: Is Season 2 on the cards?

The Studio Dragon has not yet made any official announcement, but fans are hopeful that Its Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 will come. In their defence, renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many earlier hit series w...

18 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,211

Noida UP, Jan 11 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,211, while the recovery rate reached 98.55 per cent, official data showed.The active cases in...

BSES discoms in Delhi pay Rs 400 crore, 'resolved' pending dues with APCPL

The BSES discoms in Delhi have paid Rs 400 crore and resolved the matter of pending dues with Aravali Power Corporation Private Limited APCPL, a BSES spokesperson said on Monday.Two power distribution companies of the Delhi government and R...

Soap campaigns: Bombay High Court restrains Sebamed ad

The Bombay High Court in an interim order on Monday restrained German skincare firm Sebamed from airing or publishing its commercial claiming higher pH levels in beauty soaps of HUL, the FMCG leader said in a statement.The court passed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021