Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL86 VIRUS-PM-3RDLD MEET Centre to bear expenses for first round of vaccination, jabs for 30 cr in first few months: Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the central government will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise.

DEL91 PM-BIRD FLU PM asks states to be alert to bird flu spreadNew Delhi: With the outbreak of bird flu in several parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked all state governments to remain alert and ensure that local administration keeps a constant vigil near places like water bodies, zoos and poultry farms.

DEL100 LD-BIRD-FLU Bird flu spreads to 10 states; Centre allays fears of transmission to humans New Delhi: Hundreds of birds were reported dead in different parts of the country on Monday as the raging bird flu spread to 10 states and Union Territories, prompting several control measures and a government assurance that there are no scientific reports of the virus' transmission to humans.

DEL95 SHAH-LD COAL Coal sector to play vital role in achieving target of USD 5 trillion economy: Amit Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said coal sector will play a very important role in achieving the target of USD five trillion economy by 2022, the year marking the completion of 75 years of the country's Independence.

CAL14 AS-NADDA-LD RALLY Nadda launches poll campaign in Assam;asserts BJP will win 100 plus seats Silchar: With Assembly elections in Assam only months away, BJP President J P Nadda on Monday launched party's poll campaign in the state, asserting it will return to power for the second consecutive term by winning hundred plus seats in the 126-member House.

DEL90 VIRUS-VACCINE-LD SERUM INSTITUTE Govt places purchase order with Serum Institute for 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield New Delhi: The Union government on Monday placed a purchase order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 11 million doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, each costing Rs 210 including GST, official sources said. By Payal Banerjee BOM13 MP-WOMAN-GANGRAPE MP: Woman gang-raped in Sidhi, rod inserted into private parts Sidhi: A 45-year-old woman has been grievously injured after four men allegedly raped her and inserted an iron rod into her private parts in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, police said on Monday.

CAL12 WB-LD MAMATA-RALLY Country staring at food crisis, famine because of BJP: Mamata Ranaghat (WB): The country is staring at a food crisis and famine because of the ''adamant'' approach of the BJP to the continued agitation by farmers for withdrawal of the three new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

DEL102 UP-AAP-4THLD MLA AAP MLA Somnath Bharti arrested in UP, youth hurls ink at him Amethi/Rae Bareli: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Monday had ink hurled at him in Rae Bareli and was arrested later for allegedly making objectionable remarks last week.

LEGAL SC-FARMERS-ORDER SC to pronounce orders on Tuesday on farm laws, farmers' protests New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce orders on Tuesday on various issues related to the new farm laws and the farmers' ongoing protest at Delhi borders and may take a call on setting up of a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) to find ways to resolve the impasse.

LGD31 SC-FARMERS-STAY SC questions Centre’s opposition on its suggestion to stay implementation of farm laws New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday questioned the Centre’s vehement opposition to its suggestion that the implementation of three new farm laws be held back for the time being so as to help find an amicable solution to the ongoing farmers’ protest against them at Delhi borders.

FOREIGN FGN32 UK-MALLYA UK court denies release of substantial funds for Vijay Mallya’s legal fees London: A UK court hearing an urgent application on Monday refused to sanction the release of substantial sums held with the Court Funds Office (CFO) as part of bankruptcy proceedings being pursued against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya by a consortium of Indian banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI). By Aditi Khanna FGN11 US-DEMOCRATS-TRUMP-2NDLD IMPEACHMENT US Democrats to step up bid to impeach President Trump Washington: Democrats in the House of Representatives have stepped up their bid to impeach Donald Trump in the waning days of his presidency, contending that he should be held accountable for the unprecedented mayhem by thousands of his supporters at the US Capitol. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 VIRUS-WHO-LD CHINA WHO experts' team tasked to probe origins of coronavirus to visit China on January 14 Beijing: China said on Monday that a group of experts from the WHO will arrive in the country on Thursday for a long-anticipated probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, ending the uncertainty and delay which drew sharp criticism from the world health body. By K J M Varma.

