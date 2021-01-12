Left Menu
Development News Edition

US announces new sanctions over 2020 election interference

The Trump administration on Monday sanctioned more than a half-dozen associates of a Ukrainian lawmaker blamed by US officials for interfering in the 2020 presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings of President-elect Joe Biden.The Treasury Department action follows September sanctions against Andrii Derkach, whom US officials have characterised as an active Russian agent and have said was part of a broader Russian effort to disparage Biden before the election by promoting false claims about his ties to Ukraine.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:17 IST
US announces new sanctions over 2020 election interference

The Trump administration on Monday sanctioned more than a half-dozen associates of a Ukrainian lawmaker blamed by US officials for interfering in the 2020 presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Treasury Department action follows September sanctions against Andrii Derkach, whom US officials have characterised as an “active Russian agent” and have said was part of a broader Russian effort to disparage Biden before the election by promoting false claims about his ties to Ukraine. That effort included meetings between Derkach and President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who himself has long pushed unsubstantiated allegations about Biden.

On Monday, the department singled out seven Derkach associates, including three former Ukrainian lawmakers and a current one, as working with him to “make fraudulent and unsubstantiated allegations involving a US political candidate.” “They have made repeated public statements to advance disinformation narratives that US government officials have engaged in corrupt dealings in Ukraine,” the department said in a statement. “These efforts are consistent with and in support of Derkach's efforts, acting as an agent of the Russian intelligence services, to influence the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.” Also sanctioned are Derkach's media manager; an assistant for nearly a decade; a longtime supporter who served on his media team; and four media front companies that the Treasury Department says are involved in pushing out false narratives.

The sanctions mean that any property the individuals own in the US is blocked, and that anyone in the US is prohibited from doing business with them.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

REUTERS NEXT-AirAsia Group "joined at hip" with Airbus despite cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Jan Sahitya Utsav to be held online this year

The annual Jan Sahitya Utsav will be held virtually this year in which sessions will be held on Nehru-Gandhi era and issues of farmers. Chief convenor of the festival Ishamadhu Talwar said that the fest will be held online in February by th...

UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres officially declared Monday he is seeking a second five-year term at the helm of the United Nations.Guterres said in a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir that It would be my honour to contin...

Hospitals 'beyond strain' as Ireland turns corner in COVID-19 fight

Ireland is beginning to turn the corner in tackling its most damaging wave of COVID-19, but a surge in cases has left hospitals beyond strain, senior health officials said. Irish officials said on Monday that a tsunami of cases highlighted ...

Bird flu: Civic officials to monitor meat shops; NDMC to start helpline

Meat shops in the city will be under the scanner of civic officials in view of the avian flu situation in Delhi, even as the north corporation has planned to start a helpline for people to report death of birds, officials said on Monday.Nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021