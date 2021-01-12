U.S. House's Hoyer tells Democrats to return to Washington Tuesday -aide

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on Monday they should plan to return to Washington Tuesday to take up a resolution urging removal of President Donald Trump from office using a process in the 25th amendment to the Constitution, a House Democratic leadership aide said.

The House will also take up impeachment of Trump on Wednesday, the aide said. Hoyer was speaking to Democrats on a conference call.

