U.S. House's Hoyer tells Democrats to return to Washington Tuesday -aide

U.S. House's Hoyer tells Democrats to return to Washington Tuesday -aideReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 01:13 IST
U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on Monday they should plan to return to Washington Tuesday to take up a resolution urging removal of President Donald Trump from office using a process in the 25th amendment to the Constitution, a House Democratic leadership aide said.
The House will also take up impeachment of Trump on Wednesday, the aide said. Hoyer was speaking to Democrats on a conference call.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
