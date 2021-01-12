Left Menu
Goa minister urges CM to drop plans for IIT at Shel-Melaulim

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:06 IST
Goa minister urges CM to drop plans for IIT at Shel-Melaulim

Bowing to public sentiments, GoaHealth Minister and BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday urgedChief Minister Pramod Sawant to drop the proposal for an IITcampus at Shel-Melaulim and said he will not allow theconstruction of the same.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA from Valpoi in Sattarisaid he has written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urging himto drop the proposal and withdraw police cases lodged againstlocals who had staged an agitation at Shel-Melaulim in lastweek.

At least 12 policemen and several villagers wereinjured when both the groups had clashed with each other inthe forest area near Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari talukalast week.

''The IIT campus was planned in the village as a partof the development plan for the constituency. However, localshave been opposing it vehemently. If locals don't want it, Ifeel the state government should not go ahead with theproject,'' Rane said.

The situation in Shel-Melaulim worsened after policeentered the village and assaulted locals, he said.

''I have asked the chief minister to take actionagainst police officers who assaulted women during theprotest,'' he said.

Rane vowed that he will not allow the IIT campus to beset up anywhere in his constituency.

''The chief minister can set up the campus anywhere inthe state, but we don't want it in our constituency,'' theminister said.

Rane said he has been working under the guidance ofBJP national leader Amit Shah and local leaders includingPramod Sawant and party state unit president SadanandTanavade.

The minister said he will continue working for Goaunder the BJP leadership, but his decision to demand scrappingof IIT from Sattari was a result of public sentiments.

Rane recalled that his father Congress MLA PratapsinghRane has worked for Sattari taluka tirelessly and he has beencarrying forward his father's legacy.

''The people of Sattari are like my family and I standwith them,'' he added.

