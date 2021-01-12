Italy's Conte won't hook up again with Italia Viva if it quits cabinet -source

Italy's Conte won't hook up again with Italia Viva if it quits cabinet -sourceReuters | Rome | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:35 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will not try to forge a new government with the Italia Viva coalition party if it follows through on a threat to quit the cabinet, a source in Conte's office said on Tuesday.
Italia Viva, headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, has said it might withdraw its two ministers at a cabinet slated for later in the day in protest at various issues, including Conte's plans for spending billions of euros of European Union funds.
Without Italia Viva's backing, Conte would not have a working majority in parliament and would need to find support elsewhere to stay in office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- European Union
- Giuseppe Conte
- Conte
ALSO READ
Deadline looms for Italian-French shipbuilding deal
Italian screenwriter pens book on Ganesha for kids
Italian government totters as Conte, Renzi divide deepens
Italian president wants recovery plan approved before any political showdown -source
Italian president wants Recovery Plan approved before any political showdown -source