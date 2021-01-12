Left Menu
Development News Edition

QUOTES-Reactions to death of Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and political donor

BUSH "He was an American patriot, a generous benefactor of charitable causes, and a strong supporter of Israel." CHARLES NORTON, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND “While it’s sad to see his passing the company is in good hands with (president and chief operating officer) Rob Goldstein ...

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:43 IST
QUOTES-Reactions to death of Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and political donor

Following are reactions to the death of American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson:

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP "Sheldon lived the true American dream. His ingenuity, genius, and creativity earned him immense wealth, but his character and philanthropic generosity his great name. ... Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. The world has lost a great man. He will be missed."

ISRAEL PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU "Sheldon's tremendous actions to strengthen Israel's standing in the United States and the connection between Israel and the (Jewish) Diaspora will be remembered for generations. ... Together with his wife, Miriam, Sheldon was one of the greatest donors in history to the Jewish people, Zionism, settlement and the State of Israel."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH "He was an American patriot, a generous benefactor of charitable causes, and a strong supporter of Israel."

CHARLES NORTON, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND “While it’s sad to see his passing the company is in good hands with (president and chief operating officer) Rob Goldstein ... it should be seamless from the company’s perspective.”

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY "His life made him a fearless advocate for freedom and entrepreneurship and a source of counsel and support to a generation of conservatives, including me. ... He was freedom's greatest friend."

U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL "He climbed from sleeping on tenement floors during the Great Depression as a young boy to literally towering over Las Vegas and beyond. He created countless jobs in the process. And he poured his success into philanthropy — from drug abuse treatment to research into cancer and other diseases to the countless Jewish causes around the world that were especially close to his heart."

MACQUARIE RESEARCH ANALYST CHAD BEYNON "Adelson built a strong and loyal culture with the appointment and ascension of Rob Goldstein, Wilfred Wong, Patrick Dumont amongst others. We believe the executive structure has long been in place and is well positioned for transition. ... The new leadership of the company could open the door for future M&A given Adelson’s preference of developing assets, not acquiring."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cancelled his Europe trip at the last minute on Tuesday after Luxembourgs foreign minister and top European Union officials declined to meet him, European diplomats and other people familiar with the matt...

UN refugee agency calls for ‘new chapter for refugee protection’ across Europe

Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, UNHCRs Representative for EU Affairs, also called for reform to be central during negotiations over a new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, and highlighted the importance of an EU that saves lives, protects refugees i...

U.S. Chamber CEO says Trump undermined U.S. democratic institutions

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue issued a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling Trumps actions last week in connection with rioting at the U.S. Capitol absolutely unacceptable and completely inexcusable.Do...

Trump says impeachment proceedings is ridiculous

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the impeachment proceedings against him being moved forward by the Democrats is ridiculous and is continuation of the greatest witch hunt in American political history.On the impeachment, its r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021