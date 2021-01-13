Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuba condemns new US sanctions, hopes for better with Biden

PTI | Havana | Updated: 13-01-2021 05:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 05:51 IST
Cuba condemns new US sanctions, hopes for better with Biden

Cuba is convinced that US President-elect Joe Biden does not believe the Caribbean island nation sponsors terrorism, a senior Cuban diplomat said a day after the outgoing US administration returned Cuba to a terrorism list.

“We are convinced that President Biden and his team know perfectly and recognize that Cuba is not and has not been a sponsor of terrorism,” Carlos Fernández de Cossío, director general of the United States department in Cuba's Foreign Ministry, told a small group of journalists on Tuesday.

“And we trust that this truth will have a certain influence on the government team that enters next January 20,” he said.

The Trump administration on Monday re-designated Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” hitting the country with new sanctions that could hamstring Biden's promise to renew relations with the communist-governed island.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the step, citing Cuba's continued harboring of US fugitives, its refusal to extradite a coterie of Colombian guerrilla commanders and its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

The Cuban government believes Trump is seeking last-minute political gain with a move favored by Cuban exiles in Florida.

“It is the opportunism” of those who “feel in political debt due to the recent elections, or who are advancing favors for the 2024 (election),” Fernandez de Cossío said.

Removing Cuba from the terrorism list had been one of former President Barack Obama's main foreign policy achievements as he sought better relations with the island, an effort endorsed by Biden as his vice president. Ties had been essentially frozen after Fidel Castro took power in 1959.

Trump took a tough line on Havana and reinstituted many of the sanctions that the Obama administration had eased or lifted after the restoration of full diplomatic relations in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China sees biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 5 months

China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID cases in more than five months, despite three cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in the worlds second biggest economy.Mo...

Cracks within Republican Party on impeaching Trump

Ahead of Wednesdays voting in the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of inciting his supporters to attack the US Capitol, cracks appeared in the Republican Party as three of its lawmakers announced their d...

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

President-elect Joe Biden will appoint interim agency heads to lead Cabinet agencies and departments while his nominees wait to get confirmed, a necessary move because of delays in the transition process, a Biden transition official said on...

U.S. transport safety board sending team to probe Indonesia plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board NTSB said on Tuesday it will send a team of investigators to Indonesia in the coming days as part of the probe into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air plane into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.The NT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021