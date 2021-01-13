Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he will return to Russia on Sunday
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he would fly back to Russia on Jan. 17 from Germany where he has been convalescing after being poisoned. Navalny wrote on Instagram that he had probably almost fully recovered his health now and said it was time to return to Russia despite various legal threats hanging over him.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:58 IST
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he would fly back to Russia on Jan. 17 from Germany where he has been convalescing after being poisoned. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.
Russian authorities deny any involvement in the incident. Navalny wrote on Instagram that he had probably almost fully recovered his health now and said it was time to return to Russia despite various legal threats hanging over him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Novichok
- Russia
- Germany
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Alexei Navalny
- Kremlin
- Navalny
ALSO READ
Germany edges Slovakia 4-3 in OT at world juniors
New COVID-19 variant existent in Germany since November: Media
Argentina to begin rollout of Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Russian riot police arrest renegade priest in raid on convent
Odd News Roundup: Russian riot police arrest renegade priest in raid on convent