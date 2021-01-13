Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee looking into issues raised by Sachin Pilot: Congress leader K C Venugopal

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:50 IST
Committee looking into issues raised by Sachin Pilot: Congress leader K C Venugopal

The issues raised by Sachin Pilot are being looked into by a committee formed for the purpose, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said on Wednesday, months after the former deputy chief minister and 18 MLAs rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.

The three-member panel was constituted in August last year by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after Pilot and his loyalist MLAs rebelled against the Congress government in the state, but later called a truce after assurances by the party's top leadership.

The Pilot camp was seeking active participation in governance and flagging concerns over the ''manner of functioning'' of Chief Minister Gehlot.

''That committee is working… the work is going on. Nothing else,'' Venugopal, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, told reporters during his visit to Jaipur.

Pilot, who was sacked as deputy chief minister and state Congress chief following the crisis, was assured that the committee would resolve the issues raised by him.

On his visit, the AICC general secretary said that he had come to take feedback and inputs from the state government on issues that need to be raised in the upcoming Parliament session.

Venugopal also met Congress' Rajasthan chief Govind Singh Dotasara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Interpol red notices issued for ship captain, owner over Beirut blast - Lebanese state media

Interpol has issued red notices for the captain and owner of the ship that carried the chemicals which devastated Beirut in an explosion in August, killing 200 people, Lebanons state media said. Five months since one of the biggest non-nucl...

Step up vigil for emerging coronavirus variants, WHO urges

Alongside monitoring, virus and serum samples should be shared via globally agreed mechanisms so that critical research can be promptly initiated each time, according to the agency. Our collective goal is to get ahead of the game and have...

Data on AstraZeneca vaccine and S.African variant should come soon - UK expert

Data on the highly contagious COVID-19 variant identified in England do not suggest that vaccines will be less effective against it, while data on the South African variant should be available within weeks, a top British vaccines expert sai...

Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8 pc to Rs 2,968 cr

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted an about 21 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter. The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,455.9 crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021