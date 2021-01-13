Committee looking into issues raised by Sachin Pilot: Congress leader K C Venugopal

The issues raised by Sachin Pilot are being looked into by a committee formed for the purpose, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said on Wednesday, months after the former deputy chief minister and 18 MLAs rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.

The three-member panel was constituted in August last year by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after Pilot and his loyalist MLAs rebelled against the Congress government in the state, but later called a truce after assurances by the party's top leadership.

The Pilot camp was seeking active participation in governance and flagging concerns over the ''manner of functioning'' of Chief Minister Gehlot.

''That committee is working… the work is going on. Nothing else,'' Venugopal, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, told reporters during his visit to Jaipur.

Pilot, who was sacked as deputy chief minister and state Congress chief following the crisis, was assured that the committee would resolve the issues raised by him.

On his visit, the AICC general secretary said that he had come to take feedback and inputs from the state government on issues that need to be raised in the upcoming Parliament session.

Venugopal also met Congress' Rajasthan chief Govind Singh Dotasara.

