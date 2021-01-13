Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Some Republicans back Trump impeachment after storming of U.S. Capitol

After spending four years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have said they will vote to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress. "The president's offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have," she said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:30 IST
FACTBOX-Some Republicans back Trump impeachment after storming of U.S. Capitol

After spending four years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have said they will vote to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress. Below are some of the Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives takes the move up on Wednesday:

LIZ CHENEY The No. 3 House Republican, Cheney was the most senior member of her party to vote against efforts to challenge the Jan. 6 Electoral College results confirming Trump's loss. The daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney is a rising star in the party.

ADAM KINZINGER A frequent Trump critic, Kinzinger said Trump broke his oath of office by inciting his supporters to insurrection and used his position to attack the legislative branch of government.

JOHN KATKO Katko was the first member of the House Republican caucus to say he would vote for impeachment.

FRED UPTON Upton in November said Trump had shown no proof of his claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER Herrera Beutler is a moderate from the state of Washington. "The president's offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have," she said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'One school, One IAS' programme to launched to demolish notion that civil services only for elite

An institutehelmed by top academicsand retired IAS and IPS officers in Kerala is organising anambitious programme calledOneSchool One IAS, seeking todemolish the general notion that civil services are for theelite class alone. Kerala Govern...

Rupee firms up 10 paise to finish at 73.15 against US dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened gains for the second straight day and closed 10 paise higher at 73.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking upbeat Asian currencies and sustained foreign fund inflows.At the interbank forex market, the r...

Realty Connex - Real Estate 2020 & Beyond

Hyderabad Telangana India, January 13 ANIDigpu Prominent Real Estate Industry Professionals comprising of C PrabhakarRao, President TBF Telangana Builders Federation. AbhishekChanda, Director, Vasavi Constructions, BalaVinodSudam - Member R...

Mercedes Benz India posts 43 pc decline in sales at 7,893 units in 2020

German auto major Mercedes Benz on Wednesday reported 43 per cent decline in sales at 7,893 units in India in 2020, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which had led to the temporary shutdown of business but maintained its leadership posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021