Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's government close to collapse ahead of Renzi news conference

Conte and 5-Star said on Tuesday that if Italia Viva withdraws its ministers a new pact with Renzi's party would be impossible, apparently ruling out the widely-touted option of a large-scale government reshuffle with the same majority. Market reaction to the crisis has so far been muted, thanks largely to the European Central Bank's large-scale purchases of Italian assets.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:19 IST
Italy's government close to collapse ahead of Renzi news conference

Italy's government was hanging by a thread on Wednesday ahead of a news conference by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi who has threatened to pull his tiny centrist party out of the ruling coalition, triggering its collapse. Renzi will speak at 5:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) with his Italia Viva party's two ministers. He has not revealed the reason for the news conference but many observers believe the ministers will announce their resignations.

Such a move would unleash political chaos on Italy as it struggles to contain the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Italia Viva's backing in parliament is crucial to the survival of the coalition led by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). On Wednesday 5-Star and the PD reiterated their appeals to Renzi to preserve the unity of the government.

"I am not giving up, the PD is not giving up, (PD leader Nicola) Zingaretti is not giving up, we have to do all we can to save this coalition," PD Senate leader Andrea Marcucci, who is considered close to Renzi, said in a television interview. Renzi's Italia Viva party, which has voter support of under 3%, has been an unruly ally for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ever since his government was formed in 2019, and tensions have increased steadily over recent weeks.

Renzi's complaints originally focused on Conte's plans for spending billions of euros promised by the European Union to relaunch Italy's battered economy. PRESSURE ON CONTE

Italy's draft "Recovery Plan" offered too little for the health service, culture, and infrastructure projects, Renzi said, and it was to be overseen by a group of unelected experts which he argued was an insult to parliament. The plan was finally approved by cabinet late on Tuesday and Renzi said in a television interview that the final version was "a step forward" and had addressed several of his demands.

However, keeping the pressure on Conte, he raised other policy grievances and insisted Italy should apply for a loan from the euro zone's bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to help its health service. The 5-Star Movement, the largest ruling party, is strongly hostile to this idea and Conte has so far backed its position.

With free grants available from the EU's Recovery Fund, no country has shown any interest in taking an ESM loan, wary of pushing up their national debts and the market stigma that could be linked to taking money from a bailout fund. Conte and 5-Star said on Tuesday that if Italia Viva withdraws its ministers a new pact with Renzi's party would be impossible, apparently ruling out the widely-touted option of a large-scale government reshuffle with the same majority.

Market reaction to the crisis has so far been muted, thanks largely to the European Central Bank's large-scale purchases of Italian assets. However, Italian bond yields climbed 10 basis points on Tuesday, the biggest daily rise since early November. They were little changed on Wednesday ahead of Renzi's news conference. (Additional reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Gavin Jones, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street set to open lower; U.S. inflation in focus

European shares were mixed on Wednesday and the dollar rebounded, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury stabilised below its 10-month high as markets focused on U.S. inflation data. After Asian equities saw modest gains, European shares opened lo...

Fewer protections, lower wages, and higher health risks : Homeworking in the COVID era

Since movement restrictions linked to the global spread of the virus were implemented in many countries, the number of people working from home has increased sharply, and that trend is expected to continue in coming years, despite the rollo...

Two minors detained for vehicle thefts in Mumbai

Two minors have been detained forallegedly stealing 47 vehicles in Mumbai and neighbouringThane district and selling them to make a quick buck, policesaid on Wednesday.The Dahisar police here nabbed the boys, both aged 17,when they were tra...

REUTERS NEXT-Global economy can shake off pandemic in 2021, leaders say

Vaccines and fresh economic stimulus promised by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will give the global economy a chance to put the coronavirus pandemic behind it in 2021, policymakers and industry leaders told the Reuters Next conference. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021