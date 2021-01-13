Maha: Coronavirus positive persons can vote in last half hour

Those who are suffering fromcoronavirus infection or who are in quarantine can cast theirvote half-an-hour before the polling ends in coming local bodypolls in Maharashtra, the election authority has said.

The statement by State Election Commissioner UPS Madancame two days ahead of Gram Panchayat polls in Maharashtra onJanuary 15.

Polling for Gram Panchayats will be held between 7:30am and 5:30 pm except in four tehsils in Gadchiroli and Gondiadistricts. In these four tehsils, polling will end at 3 pm,the statement said.

Thermal scanners will be provided at all pollingcentres.

The body temperature of voters who are not sufferingfrom COVID-19 but who are living in containment zones will bechecked twice. If it is normal, they can vote like others.

If the body temperature is higher than the prescribedlimit, the voter will be given a token, and he or she can castvote half an hour before polling ends, the statement said.

All polling centres and material/equipment will besanitized a day before the election.

