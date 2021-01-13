U.S. House begins debating impeachment of Trump

U.S. House begins debating impeachment of TrumpReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:48 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday began debating legislation to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time of his presidency.
The House is set to first hold a vote setting rules for Wednesday's debate. If it is approved, as expected, it will set the stage for a vote later in the day on passage of one article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech he made last week that led to rioting in the U.S. Capitol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- U.S.
- Donald Trump