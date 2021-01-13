Trump impeachment bill moving toward approval in U.S. House

A majority of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to advance legislation that would impeach President Donald Trump.

With voting continuing, the House was set to approve the rules for debating impeachment. This would clear the way for a second vote on charging the Republican president with inciting insurrection in a speech last week that led to rioting in the U.S. Capitol.

