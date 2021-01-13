Trump impeachment bill moving toward approval in U.S. House

Trump impeachment bill moving toward approval in U.S. HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:39 IST
A majority of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to advance legislation that would impeach President Donald Trump.
With voting continuing, the House was set to approve the rules for debating impeachment. This would clear the way for a second vote on charging the Republican president with inciting insurrection in a speech last week that led to rioting in the U.S. Capitol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald
- Republican
- House
- Democratic
- U.S.
ALSO READ
U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow
U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow
U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow
Warner may play in Sydney even if he's not 100% fit: McDonald
US News Roundup: U.S. Census Bureau to miss year-end deadline for first set of 2020 numbers; Republican senator says he will challenge Biden victory in Congress and more