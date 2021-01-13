Left Menu
'He must go,' US House Speaker Pelosi says as Trump impeachment starts

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:18 IST
'He must go,' US House Speaker Pelosi says as Trump impeachment starts
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called on lawmakers to impeach President Donald Trump, saying he must be held accountable for inciting last week's violent attack on Congress.

"We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love," she said as the chamber began debating impeachment of the Republican president after the Jan. 6 riot left five people dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

