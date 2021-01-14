REUTERS NEXT-YouTube removed hundreds of videos after U.S. election was certified, Pichai says
Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet Inc, said on Wednesday that YouTube has removed hundreds of political videos since the United States certified the results of its election. Pichai made the remarks at the Reuters Next conference.
