New COVID-19 lockdown to come into force in Portugal from Friday

A new lockdown to bring a worrying rise in coronavirus cases under control will come into force in Portugal from Friday, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced, urging people to stay indoors and protect themselves.

"We are at the most dangerous moment (of the pandemic)," Costa told reporters on Wednesday, adding remote work would be compulsory where possible. "The rule is simple: all of us should stay home."

The rules will be similar to the six-week lockdown imposed between March and April last year during the first wave of the pandemic, except all schools - public and private - will stay open this time.

