New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

DEL35 PB-FARMERS-LD MANN BKU leader Mann recuses himself from SC committee on farm laws Chandigarh: Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday said he is recusing himself from the four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the impasse between farmers and the Centre over the new agri-marketing laws.

DES11 UP-VIRUS-CASES 506 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,95,142, death toll 8,543 Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,543 on Thursday with 14 more fatalities, while 506 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,95,142, an official here said.

DES12 UP-IAS-LD BJP UP: Gujarat cadre IAS officer joins BJP after taking VRS Lucknow: Gujarat cadre IAS officer A K Sharma, who recently took voluntary retirement from the service, joined the BJP here on Thursday, a party spokesperson said.

DES2 UP-MAYAWATI-BIRTHDAY Mayawati asks partymen to celebrate her birthday with simplicity Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati has asked partymen to celebrate her birthday on Friday with simplicity by extending help to the poor and downtrodden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)