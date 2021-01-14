Top foreign stories at 1730 hrs

Left Menu
By Aditi Khanna FGN35 CHINA-2NDLD WHO 13 WHO scientists arrive in Wuhan to probe COVID-19 origins 2 barred after testing positive BeijingWuhan Thirteen international experts of the WHO arrived in Wuhan on Thursday for the long-awaited probe into the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, while two others did not board the flight from Singapore to the central Chinese city after they tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

N18 US-TRUMP-2NDLD IMPEACHMENT US House impeaches President Donald Trump for 'incitement of insurrection' at Capitol Washington: US President Donald Trump has been impeached for a historic second time, just days before leaving office by the House of Representatives for inciting last week's deadly Capitol Hill riot. By Lalit K Jha FGN31 VIRUS-UK-STUDY Past COVID-19 infection gives 5-month immunity, but risk exists: UK study London: An official UK study released on Thursday concludes that a past COVID-19 infection provides some immunity for at least five months, but people may still carry and transmit coronavirus. By Aditi Khanna FGN35 CHINA-2NDLD WHO 13 WHO scientists arrive in Wuhan to probe COVID-19 origins; 2 barred after testing positive Beijing/Wuhan: Thirteen international experts of the WHO arrived in Wuhan on Thursday for the long-awaited probe into the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, while two others did not board the flight from Singapore to the central Chinese city after they tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. By K J M Varma FGN26 UK-KASHMIR-DEBATE India deplores ‘false assertions’ in UK Parliament Kashmir debate London: India has expressed its dismay at some of the parliamentarians who participated in a debate on Kashmir in the Houses of Parliament complex in London relying on ''false assertions'' and unsubstantiated allegations propagated by a ''third country'' - an apparent reference to Pakistan. By Aditi Khanna FGN34 NEPAL-INDIA-GYAWALI Nepal Foreign Minister embarks on three-day India visit Kathmandu: Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Thursday embarked on a three-day visit to India during which he will attend the 6th meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission and discuss the entire gamut of relations, including COVID-19 cooperation and border disputes, with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN24 USIBC-APPOINTMENTS Milind Pant, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Edward Knight join USIBC Board as vice chairs Washington: Three top corporate leaders, including Milind Pant, CEO of Amway and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon, have joined the 2021 Global Board of Directors of US India Business Council (USIBC) as vice chairs. By Lalit K Jha FGN22 US-H1B-WAGE-RULE Trump admin announces final rule that will raise prevailing wage rates for H-1B workers Washington: The Trump administration has announced a final rule that will significantly raise the minimum wages the employers in the US must pay to foreign workers on visa programmes like the H-1B as part of the efforts to protect American workers from being undercut by cheaper labour from abroad.

FGN7 US-TRUMP-YOUTUBE YouTube suspends US President Trump's channel for seven days Washington: YouTube has temporarily suspended the account of United States President Donald Trump, preventing all video uploads by the channel for the next seven days, amid concerns over ''ongoing potential for violence''. By Lalit K Jha FGN29 PAK-TEMPLE-REPORT 12 police officials dismissed for negligence in protecting Hindu temple from vandalisation in Pak Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government in Pakistan has dismissed 12 police officials following an enquiry report that found them guilty of ''negligence'' in protecting a Hindu temple in the province, which was torched by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party.

