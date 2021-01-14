Former Balasore MLA joins BJP

Former Balasore MLAJiban Pradip Dash on Thursday joined the opposition BJP inpresence of Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

Das was expelled from the ruling BJD in November lastyear for anti-party activities immediately after the bypollsin the Balasore Assembly segment.

He had started his political career with the BJP andbecame an MLA in 2005. Das switched over to the BJD in 2009.

