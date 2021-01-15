Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi leads Cong protest in support of agitating farmers

Till the time these laws are repealed, Congress party will not relent, he told the protesting Congressmen.The Narendra Modi government earlier tried to take away the land of farmers, when it brought the land acquisition Act and the Congress party stopped them at that time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi leads Cong protest in support of agitating farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday led the party's protest in the national capital in support of the agitating farmers, and said his party will not relent till the new farm laws are repealed.

He was accompanied by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders of the Delhi Congress at the protest outside the Delhi LG's residence here as part of the countrywide agitation.

Addressing the gathering, the former Congress chief said the Congress party will not step back till the time the government repeals these three farm laws.

''These laws are not to help farmers, but to finish them. These laws are aimed at helping corporates like Ambani and Adani instead,'' he charged and added, ''That is why we are standing in favour of the farmers''.

''The BJP government will have to take these black laws back. Till the time these laws are repealed, Congress party will not relent,'' he told the protesting Congressmen.

''The Narendra Modi government earlier tried to take away the land of farmers, when it brought the land acquisition Act and the Congress party stopped them at that time. Now the BJP and their two-three friends are once again attacking the farmers and have brought these three farm laws,'' he also alleged. The Congress is taking out protest marches at all state capitals in the country and will gherao Raj Bhawans. The party is also protesting against fuel price hike.

The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas in support of farmers' rights.

The protests come on a day the government is holding the next round of talks with leaders of farm unions to end the deadlock over their agitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Japan mulls harsher punishments for violators of COVID-19 restriction measures

Tokyo Japan, January 15 ANISputnik Japans Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday held a meeting to discuss introducing harsher punishments for violators of coronavirus rules as the country sees a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths,...

Six Indians in top-10 of BWF world junior rankings; Varun, Samiya attain World No. 2 spot

Riding on some fine performances, promising Indian shuttlers Varun Kapur and Samiya Imad Farooqui along with four other Indians have confirmed Top-10 spots in the recently announced BWFs world junior rankings. Starting 2021 on a high, Varun...

'A clear and final no': French minister opposes $20 bln Canadian offer for Carrefour

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed Frances stiff opposition to a possible near-20 billion takeover of Carrefour by Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard on Friday, driving the French retailers shares down by 4.5.Food security is strategic...

South star Vijay's 'Master' to get Hindi remake

Mumbai, Jan 15 PTI Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens on Friday announced they have acquired the rights to adapt Tamil film Master in Hindi.Starring Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021