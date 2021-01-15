Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ugandan president reported leading in early election results

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:33 IST
Ugandan president reported leading in early election results

Uganda's electoral commission says President Yoweri Museveni leads in Thursday's election with 29 per cent of votes counted, receiving 63 per cent of ballots while top opposition candidate Bobi Wine has 28 per cent.

Wine, a popular singer-turned-lawmaker half the president's age, alleges that the vote in the East African country was rigged. The electoral commission on Friday replied that the burden is on him to prove it.

The largely peaceful vote followed a violent campaign period in which Wine was arrested multiple times on various charges and saw dozens of his party members detained.

Final election results are expected by Saturday evening.

Internet access remains cut in Uganda but the electoral commission asserted that it will have no effect on the process.

The election's generational clash has been widely watched in many African countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Uganda's Museveni takes early election lead as rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni took an early lead in Ugandas presidential election according to preliminary results on Friday, though his main rival said there had been widespread fraud and his supporters had the right to protest.With 29....

Japan mulls harsher punishments for violators of COVID-19 restriction measures

Tokyo Japan, January 15 ANISputnik Japans Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday held a meeting to discuss introducing harsher punishments for violators of coronavirus rules as the country sees a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths,...

Six Indians in top-10 of BWF world junior rankings; Varun, Samiya attain World No. 2 spot

Riding on some fine performances, promising Indian shuttlers Varun Kapur and Samiya Imad Farooqui along with four other Indians have confirmed Top-10 spots in the recently announced BWFs world junior rankings. Starting 2021 on a high, Varun...

'A clear and final no': French minister opposes $20 bln Canadian offer for Carrefour

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed Frances stiff opposition to a possible near-20 billion takeover of Carrefour by Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard on Friday, driving the French retailers shares down by 4.5.Food security is strategic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021