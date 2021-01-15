Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC transfers Vivek Doval's criminal defamation case against Caravan Magazine, others to Patiala House Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday transferred the criminal defamation case filed by Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, against The Caravan Magazine and others to Patiala House District Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:24 IST
Delhi HC transfers Vivek Doval's criminal defamation case against Caravan Magazine, others to Patiala House Court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday transferred the criminal defamation case filed by Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, against The Caravan Magazine and others to Patiala House District Court. A single-judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta transferred the case to the Patiala House District Court.

Earlier, the matter was heard by a Rouse Avenue District Court exclusively dealing with matters relating to lawmakers. As one of the accused, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on December 19, 2020, tendered an apology to Vivek Doval before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta marking the case to District Judge Rouse Avenue District Court for passing appropriate order as the matter now pertains between private parties. Thereafter District Judge of Rouse Avenue District Court marked the file to Delhi High Court to pass the appropriate order.

Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine for their alleged defamatory statements and articles against him. The Congress leader had, in a press conference on January 17, 2019, made certain statements against Vivek Doval, his family and his business venture GNA Asia Fund. "The General Elections were close and the questions raised in the article seemed appropriate for being highlighted in public. In retrospect, I may have gone overboard in making certain insinuations against you and your family," Ramesh said in his apology.

"I understand these statements have hurt you deeply. I want to clarify that these statements or accusations, were made drawing conclusions from an article that was published the previous day in the Caravan magazine," Ramesh added. The court discharged him after Ramesh tendered an apology. Vivek Doval expressed confidence that his moral victory will send a signal that "nobody, however high and mighty, can stand against the power of truth and righteousness". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter as U.S. stimulus buzz fades

Global shares stumbled on Friday as hopes of a fiscal boost from a 1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan were smothered by the prospect of stricter lockdowns in France and Germany and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China.European stocks follow...

300-400 Pak-trained terrorists ready to infiltrate into JK: Army chief

Around 300-400 terrorists trained in camps across the Line of Control LoC are ready to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General M M Naravane said on Friday.In his speech during the Army day parade, he also said that there has been 4...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now COVID vaccine rollout slow and uncertain in Europe -sourcesMany European Union nations say they are receiving lower-than-expected supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and complain in inte...

Biden taps former FDA chief Kessler to lead vaccine science

President-elect Joe Biden has picked a former Food and Drug commissioner to lead vaccine science in his drive to put 100 million shots into the arms of Americans in his administrations first 100 days and stem the COVID-19 pandemic.Dr. David...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021