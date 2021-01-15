Cong using Rajasthan to save its credibility: State BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Friday said the Congress is shrinking across the country and using the state to save its credibility. His comments were in reaction to a sit-in staged by Congress workers here against recent farm laws of the Centre and the rising fuel prices.

Describing it as ''political hypocrisy'', Poonia said the frustration of power slipping out of the Congress's hand is visible on the faces of its leaders, adding that ''they should get used to sit in the opposition''.

The BJP leader also said the Congress has no moral right to talk about farmers as it did no good to them even after being in power in the country for 50 years.

