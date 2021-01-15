Left Menu
UP CM non-committal on AK Sharma joining ministry

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:43 IST
Amid a speculation that former IAS officer AK Sharma will join his ministry, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remained non-committal on the issue on Friday.

''Uttar Pradesh will get help from his experience,'' he told mediapersons here.

Adityanath, however, evaded a reply when asked whether there would be any imminent expansion of his council of ministers or more specifically, whether Sharma could be made the deputy chief minister, as is being widely speculated in political circles.

Earlier, Sharma on his part too parried questions when asked to comment on the speculation.

''Whatever responsibility the BJP gives me, I will discharge with full honesty,'' he told PTI.

The state unit of the BJP kept a guarded silence over the future role of Sharma, whose closeness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has added grist to the rumour mill.

Sharma was named a BJP candidate for the Uttar Pradesh legislative council polls on Friday, a day after he joined the party, fuelling speculation that he will get a ministerial post.

The state already has two deputy chief ministers -- Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The chief minister spoke about the achievements of his government over the last four years with a special emphasis on how the COVID-19 pandemic was tackled on a war footing.

On Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's critical comments on the COVID vaccine, he said, ''It is a very wrong thing to raise questions on the efficacy of the vaccine. He is free to take it or not.'' PTI SMI RC

