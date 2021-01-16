Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta admitted to hospital, condition stable

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:58 IST
Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta admitted to hospital, condition stable
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Prafull84564989)

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was admitted to a private hospital here following chest pain but his condition was 'stable', a hospital spokesperson said on Saturday.

The 68-year old former student leader, who steered the six-year old Assam agitation against illegal migrants, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Friday night after he complained of chest pain and mild respiratory problem, the spokesperson said.

He was suffering from gastritis and his ''condition was stable and he has been moved out of the ICU to a cabin this morning'', she said.

Mahanta was earlier admitted to the same hospital in September last year following high blood pressure issues but was released later after his condition improved.

Mahanta is currently an MLA from Baharampur assembly constituency which he has represented for five consecutive terms since 1991.

Mahanta led the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to power twice in 1985 and 1996.

He was the president of the All Assam Students' Union(AASU) that spearheaded the six-year-long Assam movement against illegal foreigners in the state which led to the signing of the historic Assam Accord of which he was a signatory.

He along with the then AASU leaders went on to form the AGP which came to power in 1985 and the then 33-year oldMahanta became the country's youngest chief minister of a state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya CM launches first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday launched the COVID-19 vaccination program in the state at a government medical facility, where 100health workers were administered the shots.Another 732 people, mostly health workers and ...

Farmer union in SC: Remove remaining members of panel on agri laws, select new people

A farmer union requested the Supreme Court on Saturday to remove the remaining three members of the committee it had set up to resolve the impasse over the three contentious farm laws, and select people who can do the job on the basis of mu...

End of Merkel era begins as German CDU picks new party leader

Germanys Christian Democrats elect a new chairman on Saturday, aiming to unite their conservative party behind a leader who they hope can succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor when she steps down after federal elections in September.At stake ...

Azerbaijan to start COVID-19 inoculations with 4 mln Sinovac shots

Azerbaijan will begin vaccinating citizens against COVID-19 on Monday, using a batch of 4 million doses from Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the health ministry said on Saturday.Medical workers will be vaccinated first, and then over-65s from F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021