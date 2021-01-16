SMS medical college principal first person in Rajasthan to get COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccination is the safest way to tide over the coronavirus pandemic, SMS Medical College principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari said on Saturday, shortly after he became the first person in Rajasthan to be administered a COVID-19 vaccine.

''I am feeling very good. There is a sense of happiness, excitement and wellbeing,'' the head of the Jaipur-based college told Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot through video conferencing after receiving the shot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive and asserted that the made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a ''decisive victory'' for the country over the pandemic.

''This is a safe procedure and I believe it is the safest way to tide over the coronavirus pandemic. The vaccine safe,'' Bhandari said.

Gehlot, who inaugurated the inoculation drive in the state, during the video conference had asked Bhandari what message he would like to give to those who are going to be vaccinated.

Healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle got their first jabs with the launching of the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

Bhandari said that the development of vaccines is an example of scientific excellence in the country and vaccines are well tested.

Gehlot and other ministers also virtually interacted with several district-level health workers and officials, including those of medical colleges and the state medical department, who are scheduled to get vaccinated on Saturday.

''I was the first to be vaccinated in Ganganagar district today. Our nursing staffers and other health workers will also be vaccinated, and they are motivated and will continue to serve the people,''Chief Medical Health Officer, Ganganagar, Dr Girdhari Lal told Energy Minister B D Kalla in a video conferencing session.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma interacted with the staff of a hospital in Kekri in Ajmer district while Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya spoke to the health workers in Dholpur.

Sharma said that vaccination work is being done at 167 places and 4.80 lakh health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase.

In the second phase, frontline workers, police, defence and paramilitary personnel, revenue department workers will be vaccinated and people above the age of 50 years will be vaccinated in the third phase, he said.

Sharma said that at each vaccination site, there is a waiting room, a vaccination room and a monitoring room. The beneficiary will be kept under observation for 30 minutes after being administered a vaccine, he said.

Gehlot also interacted with health workers and officials in Jodhpur and talked about the arrangements.

Prior to the interaction, the chief minister said that there should be no doubt about the vaccines.

''We should be proud of our scientists who have developed the vaccines. The government of India also gave approvals after all trials. We will have to boost the confidence of people about vaccines,'' Gehlot said, adding that India is the leading country in terms of vaccine manufacturing.

Though the vaccination drive has started and shots are being administered, people must still be careful and follow all COVID-19 guidelines, he said and highlighted the works done by his government in the last nine months.

Shots of the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines being administered at medical centres across the country.

