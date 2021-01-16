Breakaway east Ukraine regions to hand over detainee group to Kyiv - TASS

The rebel-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine will hand over a group of detainees to Kyiv, the Russian TASS news agency reported, citing a joint statement from the two regions.

The report did detail say how many people would be transferred to Kyiv but said the group included women, elderly people and people with serious medical conditions.

It also said the move would be a unilateral action, and was mediated by the Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

