PM Modi should have taken COVID vaccine shot: Cong leader
Senior Congress leader and former UP legislator Pradeep Mathur on Sunday said it would have been better had Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken the coronavirus vaccine shot on the first day of the inoculation drive, thereby injecting confidence among people.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-01-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 17:07 IST
Senior Congress leader and former UP legislator Pradeep Mathur on Sunday said it would have been better had Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken the coronavirus vaccine shot on the first day of the inoculation drive, thereby injecting confidence among people. ''It would have been better had Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an example like that of Joe Biden, the president-elect of the US, by getting himself vaccinated. By taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot, he would have injected confidence among people of the country. People are still feeling hesitant in getting themselves vaccinated,'' Mathur said here on Sunday. Sharpening his attack on the Centre over the farmers' protest, Mathur said, ''Even Lord Ram will not be able to save them. They have incurred the curse of farmers.” He said the Modi government will have to bear the consequences of insensitivity towards farmers. “They have been speaking about doubling the income of farmers but now it seems they are acting at the behest of the capitalists,'' Mathur said.
“Seeing the over 50-day-long protests by farmers, the heart of even the angriest person would melt. The BJP has shown its harshest face. In the coming days, the farmers will dethrone them from power, provided they do not tamper with the EVMs,'' he asserted.
