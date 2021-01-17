Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kaza voters brave minus 7 deg C temp to vote in Himachal panchayat polls

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 19:04 IST
Kaza voters brave minus 7 deg C temp to vote in Himachal panchayat polls

A voter turnout of over 70 per cent was recorded in the first round of the three-phase Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) polls in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, Electoral Officer Sanjeev Mahajan said.

Over 63 per cent voters of two panchayats in Kaza block in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti braved extreme cold weather conditions at a temperature of minus seven degrees Celsius to cast their votes, a district official said.

While 1,227 panchayats went to polls on Sunday, the remaining two phases are slated to be held on January 19 and 21.

Of the 3,615 gram panchayats in the state, 3,583 will go to polls, barring 32 in Lahaul-Spiti's Keylong, Mahajan said.

A voter turnout of 63.80 per cent was recorded at Kaza and Khurik panchayats in Kaza block of Lahaul-Spiti as 1,197 of the 1,876 electors exercised their franchise, a district official said.

All the members in 11 panchayats have already been elected unopposed, he added.

Voters came out in large numbers to vote at both panchayats in Kaza, despite a temperature of minus seven degrees Celsius, Block Development Officer Mahendra Pratap Singh said.

A voter turnout of about 76 per cent was recorded in Hamirpur district.

India's ''first'' voter, Shyam Saran Negi, exercised his franchise in Kinnaur district. Negi, who is 103 years old, cast his vote at a Kalpa polling booth, where he was given a warm welcome by the district administration, which laid a red carpet for him.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa honoured Negi with a Kinnauri ''topi'' and a shawl.

Talking to reporters, Negi said the voters should participate in the polls to elect good and capable candidates. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur cast his vote at the Government Primary School, Kurani in Murhag gram panchayat of Mandi district along with his family members.

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathour and his wife Tripta Rathour cast their votes at Medhavani village in Kumarsain tehsil of Shimla district.

The counting of votes for ward members, deputy village heads and village heads will be taken up soon after the completion of voting.

However, the counting of votes for the members of panchayat samitis and zila parishads will be conducted on January 22.

The election process will be completed by January 23, Mahajan said.

The candidates are contesting these polls as independents and not on party symbols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NorthEast United return to winning ways, beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1

NorthEast United FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to end their seven-game winless streak in the Indian Super League here on Sunday. The win propelled NEUFC to the fifth spot in the standings with 16 points.Ashutosh Mehta 36th minute put NEUFC ...

Deceptions in the time of the 'alternative facts' president

Truth caught up with Donald Trump after years of giving chase.The twice-impeached president painted a fantasy world in office, starring himself. In this world, he did things bigger, better, more boldly than all who came before him while fac...

Village in J&K's Doda gets electricity for the first time

Ganouri-Tanta village in the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir saw the light of an electric bulb for the first time on Sunday, ending the decades of darkness from the lives of the villagers.The electrification work of the villa...

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 1.06 lakh cr so far this kharif season

The government has procured 25 per cent more paddy so far in this kharif marketing season at 564.17 lakh tonnes for Rs 1,06,516 crore amid farmers protest against three new farm laws. Kharif marketing season runs from October. In the ongoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021