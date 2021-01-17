Left Menu
Shiv Sena to contest Assembly elections in West Bengal: Raut

The Shiv Sena has decided tocontest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, partyMP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.He said the decision to contest the polls has beentaken after holding discussions with Maharashtra ChiefMinister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.So, here is the much-awaited update.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2021 19:20 IST
Shiv Sena to contest Assembly elections in West Bengal: Raut

The Shiv Sena has decided tocontest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, partyMP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

He said the decision to contest the polls has beentaken after holding discussions with Maharashtra ChiefMinister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

''So, here is the much-awaited update. Afterdiscussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Senahas decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

We are reaching Kolkata soon...!! Jai Hind, Jai Bangla!'' Rauttweeted.

He, however, didn't specify the number of seats theSena will contest in West Bengal.

Elections to the 294-member WB assembly are due inApril-May this year.

The Sena is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCPand Congress under the aegis of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

