Italy's Conte defends record, says political crisis risks damaging nation

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:28 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, looking to save his government after a junior partner quit the coalition, defended on Monday his handling of both the coronavirus emergency and the knock-on economic crisis. Former premier Matteo Renzi pulled his small Italia Viva party out of the cabinet last week, saying he was unhappy with Conte's plans for reviving the economy.

Addressing the lower house of parliament, Conte said there was "no plausible justification" for Renzi's decision and warned that the political turmoil risked inflicting serious damage on Italy at one of the most critical moments in modern history. Conte faces a do-or-die vote in the lower house on Monday, with a second vote set for the upper house Senate on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

