Bengal polls: Congress seeks removal of retired OSD appointees

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:29 IST
Senior Congress leader AbdulMannan on Monday met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar andadvocated the removal of all retired OSD appointees and non-deployment of civic volunteers for poll duty to ensure freeand fair assembly elections in the state.

Mannan, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly,requested the governor to take up the matters with theElection Commission of India.

''He (Mannan) expressed concern that earlier action byElection Commission against officials has turned out to be'medal' for them as such officers were rewarded with plumpostings.

''For ensuring free & fair elections, he advocated thatall retired OSD (officer on special duty) appointees must beremoved as they are political. And Civic Volunteers be keptaway from election duty. ECI must take direct action by pre-emptive steps including suspension to maintain purity ofelection,'' Dhankhar said in a series of tweets.

The governor said Mannan urged him to take up thematters with the ECI so that ''timely steps'' are taken.

Elections to the 294-member assembly are due inApril-May.

