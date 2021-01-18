Left Menu
UK's Johnson on COVID-19: Things will be very different by the spring

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:32 IST
UK's Johnson on COVID-19: Things will be very different by the spring
The situation regarding coronavirus will be very different by the spring, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as Britain speeds up its vaccination programme to protect the most vulnerable from the disease.

"Things will be very different by the spring," he said. "That doesn't mean that we're not going to be living with the consequences of the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic for a while to come."

