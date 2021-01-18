Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand CM meets Sonia, Rahul, discusses filling of vacant Cabinet berths; calls on HM Shah

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi here on Monday and discussed several key issues related to his coalition government, including filling up vacant Cabinet berths, and later called on Home Minister Amit Shah.Soren, who heads the coalition government of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD, met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the Congress chiefs 10 Janpath residence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:58 IST
Jharkhand CM meets Sonia, Rahul, discusses filling of vacant Cabinet berths; calls on HM Shah

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi here on Monday and discussed several key issues related to his coalition government, including filling up vacant Cabinet berths, and later called on Home Minister Amit Shah.

Soren, who heads the coalition government of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the Congress chief's 10 Janpath residence. Congress' Jharkhand in-charge R P N Singh was also present during the meeting.

Singh said it was a courtesy meeting as Soren had not met Gandhi in over a year.

JMM sources said during the meeting, Soren discussed the roadmap for the future of the coalition government which completed one year in office last month.

Several issues related to the government's programmes, filling up vacant positions in the Cabinet, appointments to various boards, development issues and the farmers' protests against the Centre's new farm laws were discussed during the meeting, the sources said.

On the completion of his government's one year, Soren had said the JMM-led coalition is committed to making Jharkhand self-reliant by the end of its tenure so that the state need not take loan from the World Bank and also doesn't have to wait for central assistance.

Later in the day, Soren also met Home Minister Shah. It was not immediately known as to what was discussed during the meeting, with the JMM sources saying it was a ''courtesy'' meeting.

Soren also met Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi separately here.

Later, he shared photos of his meetings with Shah and Joshi on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Kin of slain stone trader allege their security cover withdrawn

The family members of slain stone trader Indrakant Tripathi on Monday alleged that the security cover provided for them was withdrawn and they had a threat to their life since the former Mahoba district police chief is still absconding in t...

Germany regrets U.S. decision to sanction Russian vessel involved in Nord Stream 2

The United States has informed Germany that it plans to impose sanctions on a Russian pipe-laying ship involved in construction of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, the German Economy Ministry said on Monday...

Defence Ministry's 161 acre land in Gr Noida registered in its name after 70 yrs: Officials

The Defence Ministrys 161 acre land pegged worth Rs 400 crore in Greater Noida has been cleared of illegal occupation and registered in the governments name after 70 years, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Monday.Land mafia had...

UP CM to distribute posting, appointment letters to lectures of govt secondary schools

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Tuesday distribute posting and appointment letters to lecturers or assistant teachers of government secondary schools selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The chief mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021