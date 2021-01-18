Jharkhand CM meets Sonia, Rahul, discusses filling of vacant Cabinet berths; calls on HM Shah

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi here on Monday and discussed several key issues related to his coalition government, including filling up vacant Cabinet berths, and later called on Home Minister Amit Shah.

Soren, who heads the coalition government of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the Congress chief's 10 Janpath residence. Congress' Jharkhand in-charge R P N Singh was also present during the meeting.

Singh said it was a courtesy meeting as Soren had not met Gandhi in over a year.

JMM sources said during the meeting, Soren discussed the roadmap for the future of the coalition government which completed one year in office last month.

Several issues related to the government's programmes, filling up vacant positions in the Cabinet, appointments to various boards, development issues and the farmers' protests against the Centre's new farm laws were discussed during the meeting, the sources said.

On the completion of his government's one year, Soren had said the JMM-led coalition is committed to making Jharkhand self-reliant by the end of its tenure so that the state need not take loan from the World Bank and also doesn't have to wait for central assistance.

Later in the day, Soren also met Home Minister Shah. It was not immediately known as to what was discussed during the meeting, with the JMM sources saying it was a ''courtesy'' meeting.

Soren also met Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi separately here.

Later, he shared photos of his meetings with Shah and Joshi on Twitter.

