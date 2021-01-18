Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka leaders across party lines slam Maha CM's claim to Marathi speaking border areas

Leaders across party lines in Karnataka on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's claim for including Marathi speaking border areas in Maharashtra.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:10 IST
Karnataka leaders across party lines slam Maha CM's claim to Marathi speaking border areas
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Leaders across party lines in Karnataka on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's claim for including Marathi speaking border areas in Maharashtra. The three parties including Janata Dal (Secular), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress came together to make it clear to Thackeray that they would not allow even a piece of land to be captured by Maharashtra.

In its statement the Congress said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister is making a political statement just to impress the Marathi speaking people in the border areas. But Mahajan Committee report has clearly said that Belagavi belongs to Karnataka and it is evident that BJP government in Karnataka clearly knows about the Mahajan Committee report and Congress expects a befitting reply from the government to Maharashtra Chief Minister. "This kind of political statements for political gain does not suit any chief minister. There is no question of giving even a inch of land from Karnataka to Maharashtra. He should stop giving such statements for political reasons," said Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa when he was asked at a press conference at the Vidhan Soudha on January 18.

"I am hurt by the statement made by the Maharashtra chief minister. I know that Uddhav Thackeray is a true Indian and he should respect the federalism of our nation," Yediyurappa added. It is unfortunate when a responsible person like Thackeray makes such statement which can create issues on the border, HD Kumaraswamy told ANI.

The Mahajan committee report made it clear that Belagavi and other places which Thackeray speaks about belong to Karnataka, Kumaraswamy added. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said, "Such statements will create tension among people. He shouldn't make such statements. The Congress which is supporting Shiv Sena in Maharashtra should probably withdraw its support to this kind of party and the Chief Minister should not be supported and should be shown his place."

Following the tweet made by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a protest erupted in many border areas and throughout Karnataka by pro-Kannada organisations and all the political leaders made statements against the tweet made by the Maharashtra Chief Minister. On Sunday, Thackeray had said that bringing "Karnataka-occupied" Marathi-speaking regions into Maharashtra would be a "true tribute" to those martyred in the boundary battle in 1956.

The day after his statement, pro-Kannada organisations staged demonstrations and burnt effigies of the Maharashtra government and Uddhav Thackeray in several parts of Karnataka. Belagavi, Karwar and Nipani are a part of Karnataka and have Marathi-speaking people. Right from the beginning Maharashtra claims them while the Karnataka government opposes it.

Siddaramaiah said, "Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. Thackeray should not try to politicise the issue which is already decided." Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy likened Thackeray's statement to the "expansionary policies of China", warning that such remarks would affect the harmonious relationship between the states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Kin of slain stone trader allege their security cover withdrawn

The family members of slain stone trader Indrakant Tripathi on Monday alleged that the security cover provided for them was withdrawn and they had a threat to their life since the former Mahoba district police chief is still absconding in t...

Germany regrets U.S. decision to sanction Russian vessel involved in Nord Stream 2

The United States has informed Germany that it plans to impose sanctions on a Russian pipe-laying ship involved in construction of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, the German Economy Ministry said on Monday...

Defence Ministry's 161 acre land in Gr Noida registered in its name after 70 yrs: Officials

The Defence Ministrys 161 acre land pegged worth Rs 400 crore in Greater Noida has been cleared of illegal occupation and registered in the governments name after 70 years, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Monday.Land mafia had...

UP CM to distribute posting, appointment letters to lectures of govt secondary schools

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Tuesday distribute posting and appointment letters to lecturers or assistant teachers of government secondary schools selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The chief mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021