Raje seeks strict action by Rajasthan govt after accidents due to high tension powerlines

Raje seeks strict action by Rajasthan govt after accidents due to high tension powerlinesPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-01-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 00:09 IST
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday sought attention of the state government towards the accidents caused by high tension electricity wires.
The BJP leader demanded the government take strict action in such cases.
Accidents are continuously happening in the state due to the vehicles coming in the touch of high tension power lines. Six people died in a similar bus accident in Jalore on Saturday night, Raje said in a statement.
She said the Congress just does a ''formality'' by condemning such incidents after they happen.
She said, ''It is my demand from the government to take strict action against the negligent employees and officers and the swinging electricity wires should be fixed.'' PTI AG HDA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
