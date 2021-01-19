Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM on reports of Chinese village in Arunachal

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over eight months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:41 IST
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM on reports of Chinese village in Arunachal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

''Remember his promise - Mai desh jhukne nahi dunga (Will not let the country bow),'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi as he posted a link of a news report about the alleged ''Chinese village''.

Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Manish Tewari also attacked the prime minister on the matter.

''Modiji where is that 56-inch chest,'' Surjewala tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Tewari said, ''This is very very serious. Not troops but a whole village ! For God sake'''.

'''@PMOIndia or @rajnathsingh Ji must tell the nation as to whether this is true or false?'' he said. In a cautious reaction to the reports, India had on Monday said it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country's security, and takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Congress leader P Chidambaram had on Monday demanded answers from the government on the issue, alleging that BJP MP Tapir Gao has claimed that China has built a 100-house village in the ''disputed area'' deep into Arunachal Pradesh.

He said if the allegation made out by the BJP MP is true, will the government again give a clean chit to China or will blame the previous governments for it.

''Mr Tapir Gao MP, belonging to BJP, has alleged that deep into Arunachal Pradesh, in a 'disputed area' within Indian territory, the Chinese have built a 100-house village, a bazaar and a two-lane road in the last year.

''If this is true, it is clear that the Chinese have altered the status quo by converting a disputed area into a permanent settlement of Chinese nationals. What has the government to say about these startling facts,'' he had said on Twitter.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.

India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over eight months. India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in order to resolve the eastern Ladakh standoff, but no significant headway has been made for its resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

One Punch Man Season 3: More focus on Saitama's life, is Garou close to beasts?

One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to be released by the completion of 2020. The previous season garnered huge success worldwide and augmented demands among fans mind for another season.One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to take a good amo...

Best Power Equipments targets 28 pc revenue growth in 2020-21

New Delhi, Jan 19 PTI Best Power Equipments Private Ltd BPE has said it is expecting 28 per cent revenue growth in 2020-21.BPE that provides end-to-end strategic power solutions for most critical applications and has more than two decades o...

UK health secretary Hancock says self-isolating until Sunday

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he is self-isolating until Sunday after receiving a warning from the health services COVID mobile phone app that he may have been in contact with someone who tested positive.Last night I was alerte...

Sterling slips against euro, analysts see gains

Sterling slipped against a strengthening euro and gained against a weaker dollar on Tuesday ahead of U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellens testimony before Congress.Investors are preparing for Yellen, who served as head of the U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021