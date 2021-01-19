Blackstone's Schwarzman: New U.S. admin going to take a 'softer tone' towards China

Blackstone's Schwarzman: New U.S. admin going to take a 'softer tone' towards ChinaReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:03 IST
Blackstone Group Inc Chairman Stephen Schwarzman said on Tuesday that the new U.S. administration was going to take a "softer tone" towards China, and that he expected lower tensions between the two countries.
Schwarzman, one of Wall Street's biggest donors to President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, was speaking at a finance forum in Hong Kong.
