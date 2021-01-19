Youth Congress takes out secretariat march in Kerala over 'backdoor' appointments

Youth Congressactivists on Tuesday took out a march here against allegedbackdoor appointments by the Left Democratic Front government.

Police said they used teargas and water cannons todisperse the protesters who clashed with them after beingstopped from entering the state secretariat complex.

The protesters accused the Pinaryi Vijayan governmentof makingbackdoor appointments and attempting to regularisecontract staff en masse in various state-run institutions.

The issue was raised by the opposition Congress-led UDFin the state assembly last week when it claimed the governmenthad made double the number of temporary appointments than thetotal number of recruitment by the state Public ServiceCommission, a charge denied by Vijayan.

