Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary

She won past confirmation by the Republican-majority Pennsylvania Senate and has emerged as the public face of the states response to the coronavirus pandemic.Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond, Biden said in a statement.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:04 IST
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the US Senate.

A pediatrician and former Pennsylvania physician general, Levine was appointed to her current post by Democratic Gov Tom Wolf in 2017, making her one of the few transgender people serving in elected or appointed positions nationwide. She won past confirmation by the Republican-majority Pennsylvania Senate and has emerged as the public face of the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,'' Biden said in a statement. ''She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration's health efforts.” A graduate of Harvard and of Tulane Medical School, Levine is president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. She's written in the past on the opioid crisis, medical marijuana, adolescent medicine, eating disorders and LGBTQ medicine.

Biden and his transition team have already begun negotiating with members of Congress, promoting speedy passage of the president-elect's USD 1.9 trillion plan to bring the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 400,000 people in the United States, under control. It seeks to enlist federal emergency personnel to run mass vaccination centers and provide 100 immunization shots in his administration's first 100 days while using government spending to stimulate the pandemic-hammered economy, Biden also says that, in one of his first acts as president, he'll ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days to slow the virus' spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barca's Messi given two-game ban for Super Cup red card

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has escaped a lengthy ban for lashing out at Athletic Bilbaos Asier Villalibre in Sundays Spanish Super Cup final defeat and will only serve a two-game suspension.The Spanish soccer federation RFEF said on Tue...

Rajasthan Chief Secretary asks officials to resolve issues in highway projects

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya on Tuesday asked officials of the revenue, forest, energy and urban development departments to sort out the bottlenecks in the construction work of national highway projects in the state.He reviewed t...

Soccer-Man City boss Guardiola not sure when Aguero will return

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is still unavailable because he is isolating after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and manager Pep Guardiola does not know when the Argentine will return. Aguero ...

As many as 4936 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on day three in Delhi, 16 cases of adverse events reported: Officials.

As many as 4936 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on day three in Delhi, 16 cases of adverse events reported Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021